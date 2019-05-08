Prince Harry and Meghan announce name of baby boy

The world finally has its first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan’s newborn son, and now we’re learning the baby’s name.

Buckingham Palace says that the baby’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed earlier today with their newborn son at Windsor Castle. The baby has been named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/WtDH6oD3kn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in front of selected media behind closed doors on Wednesday, cradling their first child, who was was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

The palace made the announcement hours after the couple posed for the media. He also met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the first time.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

The palace would not confirm on Monday where the baby was delivered but said Harry had been by his wife’s side.

Archie is the queen’s eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the British throne.