Emergency crews respond to multiple water rescues across metro

Posted 6:21 am, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08AM, May 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews have responded to several water rescues across the metro Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to multiple scenes on SW 29th St. at Portland, Sara and Cimarron.

Water rescue near SW 29th and Cimarron

Water rescue near SW 29th and Portland

Officials tell News 4 several people were rescued from a car that had stalled out due to flooding near SW 29th and Sara Rd. Crews also investigated other stalled cars in the area.

According to officials, SW 29th St. is closed due to the incident as water continues to rise in the area.

There were no injuries.

Crews also responded to a stalled out school bus near SW 74th and Country Club. It is unknown if any children were on board.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, and remember, turn around, don’t drown.

