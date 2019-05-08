Severe storms across the state bring Tornado Warnings, flooding

OKLAHOMA – Hail, high winds and tornadoes hit parts of the state overnight leaving behind some debris and flooding.

A severe weather system entered the Sooner State late Tuesday afternoon and a Tornado Watch had been issued for much of the state.

It is believed a tornado touched down near Hobart and Rocky late Tuesday night, but the National Weather Service will investigate.

On Wednesday, severe storms continue to move through the state, leaving a high flooding risk.

Drivers should always turn around, don’t drown.