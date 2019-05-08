Sooners Sweep Big 12 Softball Individual Awards
Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team became the first school to sweep all five individual Big 12 postseason awards.
The postseason honors were released Wednesday, as voted on by the league’s coaches.
OU senior third baseman Sydney Romero was named Big 12 Player of the Year, the 11th time a Sooner has won that award.
OU junior pitcher Giselle Juarez was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, the fifth straight year a Sooner has won it and the seventh time overall.
Both Romero and Juarez were named on Wednesday as part of the ten finalists for the USA Softball’s national player of the year.
Oklahoma infielder Grace Green was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, the fifth year in a row OU has won that award and seventh time overall.
OU second baseman Caleigh Clifton was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the seventh time the Sooners have won that, and third time in the last four years.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso is the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the eighth year in a row and 12th time overall.
Oklahoma had six players make first team All-Big 12 and two made second team all-conference.
Oklahoma State had Samantha Show make first team All-Big 12 and two other Cowgirls made second team All-Big 12.
Below is the complete list of Big 12 honors, voted on by coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players:
2019 ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma (25th season)
Player of the Year: Sydney Romero, Oklahoma (INF, Sr.)^
Pitcher of the Year: Giselle Juarez, Oklahoma (LHP, Jr.)^
Defensive Player of the Year: Caleigh Clifton, Oklahoma (INF, Sr.)
Freshman of the Year: Grace Green, Oklahoma (UTL)^
ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM
Name, School Yr. Pos.
Sydney Romero, Oklahoma^ Sr. INF
Giselle Juarez, Oklahoma Jr. LHP
Caleigh Clifton, Oklahoma^ Sr. INF
Karli Hamilton, Texas Tech^ Jr. OF
Grace Green, Oklahoma Fr. UTL
Samantha Show, Oklahoma State^ Sr. P/DP
Rylee Bayless, Oklahoma State Sr. UTL
Falepolima Aviu, Oklahoma Sr. OF
Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma So. UTL
Janae Jefferson, Texas So. INF
Miranda Elish, Texas Jr. P
Sami Williams, Iowa State Jr. INF
ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM
Name, School Yr. Pos.
Madi Sue Montgomery, Oklahoma State Sr. INF
Shannon Saile, Oklahoma Jr. RHP
Mary Iakopo, Texas So. C
Shealyn O’Leary, Texas Fr. P
Kaitlyn Washington, Texas Jr. IF/OF
Shay Knighten, Oklahoma Sr. INF
Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech Fr. OF
Michaela Richbourg, Oklahoma State So. INF
Nicky Dawson, Baylor Jr. INF
Jessica Hartwell, Texas Tech Sr. INF
Heaven Burton, Texas Tech So. OF
Goose McGlaun, Baylor So. UTL
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Name, School Pos.
Grace Green, Oklahoma^ UTL
Shealyn O’Leary, Texas^ P
Grace Lyons, Oklahoma^ INF
Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech^ OF
Zoe Jones, Texas Tech^ INF
Chyenne Factor, Oklahoma State^ OF
Morgan Wynne, Kansas INF
Kiley Naomi, Oklahoma State INF
Sydnee Ramsey, Kansas^ INF
Mikayla Ramos, Iowa State C/INF
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes ^ Unanimous Selection
