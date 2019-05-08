× Sooners Sweep Big 12 Softball Individual Awards

Oklahoma’s top-ranked softball team became the first school to sweep all five individual Big 12 postseason awards.

The postseason honors were released Wednesday, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

OU senior third baseman Sydney Romero was named Big 12 Player of the Year, the 11th time a Sooner has won that award.

OU junior pitcher Giselle Juarez was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, the fifth straight year a Sooner has won it and the seventh time overall.

Both Romero and Juarez were named on Wednesday as part of the ten finalists for the USA Softball’s national player of the year.

Oklahoma infielder Grace Green was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, the fifth year in a row OU has won that award and seventh time overall.

OU second baseman Caleigh Clifton was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the seventh time the Sooners have won that, and third time in the last four years.

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso is the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the eighth year in a row and 12th time overall.

Oklahoma had six players make first team All-Big 12 and two made second team all-conference.

Oklahoma State had Samantha Show make first team All-Big 12 and two other Cowgirls made second team All-Big 12.

Below is the complete list of Big 12 honors, voted on by coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players:

2019 ALL-BIG 12 SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma (25th season)

Player of the Year: Sydney Romero, Oklahoma (INF, Sr.)^

Pitcher of the Year: Giselle Juarez, Oklahoma (LHP, Jr.)^

Defensive Player of the Year: Caleigh Clifton, Oklahoma (INF, Sr.)

Freshman of the Year: Grace Green, Oklahoma (UTL)^



ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Sydney Romero, Oklahoma^ Sr. INF

Giselle Juarez, Oklahoma Jr. LHP

Caleigh Clifton, Oklahoma^ Sr. INF

Karli Hamilton, Texas Tech^ Jr. OF

Grace Green, Oklahoma Fr. UTL

Samantha Show, Oklahoma State^ Sr. P/DP

Rylee Bayless, Oklahoma State Sr. UTL

Falepolima Aviu, Oklahoma Sr. OF

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma So. UTL

Janae Jefferson, Texas So. INF

Miranda Elish, Texas Jr. P

Sami Williams, Iowa State Jr. INF



ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Yr. Pos.

Madi Sue Montgomery, Oklahoma State Sr. INF

Shannon Saile, Oklahoma Jr. RHP

Mary Iakopo, Texas So. C

Shealyn O’Leary, Texas Fr. P

Kaitlyn Washington, Texas Jr. IF/OF

Shay Knighten, Oklahoma Sr. INF

Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech Fr. OF

Michaela Richbourg, Oklahoma State So. INF

Nicky Dawson, Baylor Jr. INF

Jessica Hartwell, Texas Tech Sr. INF

Heaven Burton, Texas Tech So. OF

Goose McGlaun, Baylor So. UTL



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos.

Grace Green, Oklahoma^ UTL

Shealyn O’Leary, Texas^ P

Grace Lyons, Oklahoma^ INF

Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech^ OF

Zoe Jones, Texas Tech^ INF

Chyenne Factor, Oklahoma State^ OF

Morgan Wynne, Kansas INF

Kiley Naomi, Oklahoma State INF

Sydnee Ramsey, Kansas^ INF

Mikayla Ramos, Iowa State C/INF

Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes ^ Unanimous Selection

– Big12Sports