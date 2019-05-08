Police looking for suspects after NW Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say suspects involved in a drive-by shooting on the city’s northwest side are still on the run.

On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., police were called to the area near NW 83rd and Harvey in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the knee. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

According to a police report, officers found a bullet strike on the curb not far from where the victim was found.

The report states officers are looking for three suspects. Police do not have suspect descriptions at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.