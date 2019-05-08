× Three arrested in connection to stolen vehicle, robbery in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle and robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex near NW 10th and Council in reference to a larceny of a motor vehicle call.

According to a police report, when officers arrived on scene, they found a woman “who had a large black left eye” and “was bleeding from the forehead.”

The woman told police she was invited over to an apartment by another woman and when she arrived, three others, a female and two males, were also there. She says the group ask her if she could them a ride but the victim told them no.

That’s when the four people “jumped on her and began punching her in the top of the head and face,” and then “dragging her through the mud.”

During the fight, two males were able to get the victim’s keys and took off in her car.

The victim was able to call police and while police were investigating, another officer responded to an armed robbery call near NW 16th and MacArthur that had the same vehicle description as the victim’s car.

At the armed robbery, a man told police his debit cards were taken from him at gunpoint.

As an officer was leaving the apartment complex, the victim’s car was spotted driving back in and that’s when police conducted a high risk stop on the vehicle.

The police report states three people got out of the vehicle; Dave Walker, 18, Jermaine Harvey, 18, and Anthony Rainger, 18.

Police say they recovered debit cards from the armed robbery call.

They were all booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple complaints. No other arrests have been made in the case at this time.