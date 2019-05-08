Utility crews: Sediment to blame for cloudy, red water in west Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a series of posts on social media regarding strangely colored tap water, city crews say there is a good explanation for the change.

Recently, some Oklahoma City residents have reported cloudy or slightly red water coming from the faucet. Experts say the color may be startling, but that the water remains safe to drink.

Oklahoma City utility crews say they are still flushing water mains along Reno Ave., just west of Sara Rd., in order to clean lines of sediment. They say the sediment was stirred up when crews opened a 30-inch main on Tuesday that was relocated to accommodate the extension of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Until the lines are completely flushed, the water may continue to look cloudy.