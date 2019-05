× Yukon firefighters help woman out of home after roof collapses

YUKON, Okla. – An elderly woman is safe after the roof on her home collapsed, Yukon officials tell News 4.

Emergency crews responded to the area near E Main St. and S Ranchwood Blvd. Wednesday morning.

Officials tell News 4 the roof of a mobile home collapsed, leaving the home flooded.

An elderly woman was helped out of the home by Yukon firefighters.

There were no reports of any injuries.