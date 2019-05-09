× Authorities investigating reports of shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating reports of a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to the MacArthur Park Apartments off NW 23rd just after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Authorities discovered one female victim shot in the arm.

The calling party told 911 dispatchers that two white males kicked in the door and shot the victim.

No official suspect description has been given at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.