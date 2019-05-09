Bedlam Baseball Begins Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The three-game Bedlam baseball series starts Friday with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State meeting at 7:00 at OneOK Field in Tulsa.

It continues Saturday night at 7:00 at the Bricktown Ballpark, and concludes Sunday at 2:00 at Mitchell Park in Norman.

OSU has dominated the series recently, winning eight straight over the Sooners, and 16 of the last 19.

The Cowboys have won the season series over OU in six of the last seven years.

This year's series is critical for both teams' Big 12 and NCAA Tournament hopes.

OSU enters the series in third place in the Big 12 with a 10-8 record, three games behind first place Baylor.

OU is tied for fifth with an 8-10 mark.