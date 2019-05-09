“Bill Nye The Science Guy” stops by as part of Science Museum Oklahoma’s campaign for planetarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Famous television scientist and CEO of the Planetary Society Bill Nye stopped into Oklahoma City for two days full of events.

"What do you think about life in outer space? I think it would be cool,” Bill Nye said answering questions from students.

And he did it for free.

It all started when the local chapter of the Planetary Society emailed Nye -- asking him to come and help with the campaign to build a new planetarium at Science Museum Oklahoma.

"When we're talking about bringing a world-class planetarium right here in Oklahoma we need a world class entertainer scientist with Bill Nye the Science Guy,” President and CEO of Science Museum Oklahoma Sherry Marshall said.

The science museum is looking to raise $3 million to relocate the planetarium from the main space to the former Omnidome, which has been closed for a few years now.

"We're going to be able to drop a bigger dome right inside of there so when you talk about infrastructure and bang for the buck we're able to do this for a really great deal,” Marshall said.

Storytelling, documentary watching and a live recording of the planetary society's podcast were a part of Nye's visit.

As CEO of the Planetary Society Nye's mission is to advance space exploration and science.

Industries in which Oklahoma has a rich history, and the museum wants to keep it that way.

"We've got to start investing in young people in these STEM fields because we have a lot of jobs available in Oklahoma that we would love to fill with Oklahomans," Marshall said.

When Science Museum Oklahoma builds a new planetarium depends on when they raise the money they need.

For more information on the campaign click here.