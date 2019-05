DEL CITY, Okla. – A search is underway for an accused armed robber in Del City.

On Thursday, Del City police released surveillance pictures of a man they would like to speak with in regards to a recent robbery.

Investigators say a masked man walked into the 7-Eleven near Scott St. and Tinker Diagonal on Sunday.

Authorities say the man pulled out a gun and then demanded money.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

If you have any information on the crime, call Del City police.