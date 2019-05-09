× DEQ offering free testing for private wells impacted by flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is offering free testing of private water wells that have been submerged in flood water to the 66 counties under Governor Stitt’s state of emergency.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are: Adair, Alfalfa, Atoka, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Haskell, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, and Woods .

If your private well has been submerged in flood water, DEQ recommends that you not drink the water until you disinfect your well and sample analysis indicates that your well water is safe.

For disinfection and sampling instructions and supplies, contact DEQ at (800) 522-0206.

The free testing will be available until May 31, 2019.

Click here for instructions on how to disinfect your well.