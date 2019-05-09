× DUI patrols and checkpoint planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. – Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma City Police Department are teaming up for extra patrols on Friday, May 10 with a focus on drivers under the influence.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols. The Oklahoma City Police Department will also be adding extra patrols throughout their city limits searching for impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. until about 1 a.m. Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.

According to the ENDUI team, 656 people were killed in crashes in Oklahoma in 2017; almost half of those (324) were killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes.