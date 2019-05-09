DUI suspect accused of spitting on officers ID’d as California school teacher

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A Northern California man suspected of driving under the influence spat at police officers when he was being taken into custody Monday evening, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Investigators say they found 54-year-old John Chandler off Elk Grove Boulevard near Black Swan Drive behind the wheel with the engine running. Chandler showed signs of impairment, police said.

As officers took Chandler into custody, officials say he resisted and even tried to spit on officers.

Chandler’s booking photo shows him bloodied and wide-eyed with his tongue sticking out.

KTXL later learned Chandler is a teacher at Martin Luther King, Jr. K-8 School in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood.

Sacramento City Unified School District spokesman Alex Barrios confirmed Chandler’s employment at the school:

“Personnel matters are confidential. We are not at liberty to discuss them publicly. However, the district is treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves. We are listening and sympathetic to the concerns of parents and are working to address those concerns.”

Chandler was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, but was no longer listed as in custody on Thursday.