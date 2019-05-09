Edmond college student left facing big bill after driver hits his car, takes off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Edmond college student is facing more than just tuition fees now after a driver hit his car and took off.

Luckily, a witness snapped some pictures and, now, he's hopeful someone will help him catch the suspect.

Kenny Ly was starting his Cinco De Mayo at work, opening up Ulta Beauty on Memorial in Oklahoma City.

"And, around 10:25, there was a knock on the door," Ly said.

Not just a knock - Ly said it was a banging.

On the other side of the door, a coworker and a witness were asking if anyone was the owner of a black Rav 4.

"My heart just sank immediately. I was like, 'Oh no, what happened?'" Ly said.

The witness first showed Ly the dent on his car then showed him photos of a driver on top of a curb next to his car. We are showing you the truck allegedly involved but not the driver's identity since police haven't officially identified him as a suspect.

"The witnesses say he seemed a little dazed," he said.

The witness claimed the man in a white pickup hit Ly's SUV then left.

Ly said the dent isn't just unsightly.

"I feel like I scare a lot of people on the road now," he said. "And, plus, I'm an Asian driver so, you know, gotta watch out for those."

But, for Ly, it goes deeper than a dent.

The car was special to the first-generation college student. When he decided to go to nursing school, his parents were so proud that they gave him the Rav 4 as a gift.

"They had never been given the opportunity so, as a first-generation college student, it's hard having to deal with this," he said.

Now, Ly's taken to Facebook, hoping the shares - which are adding up - will help him figure out who's responsible and can step up to help him pay the repair bill.

"You're screwed," he said. "I'm gonna come find you and, yeah, justice for my Rav 4."

Ly has reported the incident to the police. Police told us that cases like these can be tough to solve.

Ly is hoping a viewer will recognize the truck and reach out on Facebook with information on the man's identity.

You can also call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 235-7300.