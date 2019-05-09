Edmond schools investing $2.1 million to fund additional teaching positions

EDMOND, Okla. – Summer is just around the corner, and a local school district is already making plans to hire additional teachers next school year.

Edmond Public Schools announced that it plans to spend $2.1 million to fund additional positions to address student population growth, class sizes and the mental health needs of students.

“Based upon an improving state economy and current education budget discussion in the legislature, we feel comfortable funding several positions which are vital to address the growth that we continue to experience in our district,” said Superintendent Bret Towne.

Right now, the district is searching for 13 new elementary teachers, nine new middle school teachers, nine new high school teachers, 10 special education teachers, and four teacher assistants.

The district is also planning to add three counselors at the elementary schools with the highest enrollment numbers.

“It has been a goal of ours for some time to add more counselors at the elementary level who will be instrumental in assisting our youngest students with mental health issues as well as behavioral issues brought about by trauma,” explained Towne.

First-year teachers in Edmond earn $40,000 a year.

“We are very hopeful that there might be another $1 to $2 million available, once the education budget is complete, to fund the next level of needs that we have which include additional counselors, nurses, high school assistant principals, and instructional, administrative and tech support positions,” said Towne.