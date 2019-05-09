Embezzlement charges dropped against former Oklahoma City councilman

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma City councilman is no longer facing embezzlement charges after investigators dropped the charges earlier this week.

In May of 2018, John Pettis was charged with embezzlement and not filing taxes.

At the time, prosecutors alleged that Pettis stole tens of thousands of dollars from charitable organizations under his control, and used the funds for personal use.

Pettis was also accused of tax fraud by failing to file taxes between 2009 and 2017. In fact, the affidavit states, “the OTC has no record that John Pettis Jr. has ever filed an Oklahoma Tax Return.”

When questioned by investigators, neither Pettis nor his attorney offered “any explanation,” according to the court records.

Pettis was facing three counts of felony embezzlement and one count of intentionally failing to file tax returns.

On Wednesday, several of those charges were dismissed.

According to online court records, the three counts of embezzlement were dismissed at the request of the state.

Pettis is still facing the charge of intentionally failing to file income tax returns. His next scheduled court appearance is set for July 10.

Pettis served as a Ward 7 councilman from 2013 to 2018.