OKLAHOMA CITY – If you need a little bit of a sugar rush on Friday, a popular social media company is giving away sweet treats at an Oklahoma City bakery.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Facebook will be giving away free doughnuts at Brown’s Bakery in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say Brown’s Bakery was chosen to be part of Facebook’s launch of ‘Birthday Stories’ on May 10.

Guests will be given a free doughnut, courtesy of Facebook, while supplies last.