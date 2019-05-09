FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest set to return to Shawnee in August

SHAWNEE, Okla. – What is anticipated to be the largest balloon festival in the state is returning to Shawnee this summer!

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is hosting the third annual FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest which brings live performers, family-friendly activities, fireworks, a display of 25 hot air balloons and more.

Admission to the festival is free to the public and hot air balloon rides start at $250.

Outdoor Nation Expo, indoor hunting and fishing expo, will take place at FireLake Arena throughout the festival.

The festival is set for August 9 and 10 at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Powwow Grounds, 1702 Gordon Cooper Drive, in Shawnee.

