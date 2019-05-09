Former Achille mayor speaks out before arrest in evidence room break-in

ACHILLE, Okla. – An embattled former Oklahoma mayor says it is time for him to be held accountable for his actions.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Durant police arrested former Achille mayor 42-year-old David Shane Northcutt in connection to a burglary.

Northcutt was arrested on one count of grand larceny and one count of false declaration of ownership in pawn.

Investigators say the charges stem from an incident in March when several items were reported missing from the Achille Police Department’s evidence room.

OSBI officials say Northcutt, who was the mayor at the time, admitted to taking guns, drugs, and $11,000 cash from the evidence room.

“It’s time to be held accountable for the actions I’ve been a part of,” Northcutt told KXII.

Northcutt told KXII that he never intended to steal anything at first, but then couldn’t help himself.

“At that point in time, I was getting food out of the local food bank as well. So I mean it was. Currently, all my utilities have been turned off. I was four months behind on my mortgage,” Northcutt said.

Northcutt says he believes things would be entirely different had he not become addicted to methamphetamine.

“Had I not started using methamphetamine a year ago, I don’t think any of these issues would have occurred,” he said.

In addition to the charges from the evidence room break-in, Northcutt is also facing charges for a burglary in October.