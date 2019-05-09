× Former Oklahoma deputy sheriff pleads guilty to aiding and abetting cockfighting

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma deputy sheriff pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting cockfighting.

On January 19, 67-year-old Douglas Butler, of Anadarko, was indicted by a federal grand jury for aiding and abetting the sponsoring of animals in a cockfighting operation on his property on Indian land in Caddo County.

According to an affidavit, Butler said he held approximately a dozen cockfighting derbies at his home and that he earned thousands of dollars from it during 2015.

The affidavit says he held cockfights in his barn with an enclosed pit surrounded by bleachers, allegedly charging $20 per person and even setting up a concession stand.

Butler, a former Caddo County deputy sheriff, told an agent with the Bureau of Indian Affairs he knew cockfighting was illegal under state law but thought it was OK to hold the fights on tribal land.

Officials say it is “a federal felony to knowingly sponsor or exhibit an animal in a fighting venture in interstate commerce, regardless of whether the fighting takes place on Indian land. It is also a violation of federal law to knowingly attend an animal fighting venture.”

Butler pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting cockfighting on May 6.

He could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine. He will be sentenced in approximately 90 days.