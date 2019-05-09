Going to Miami? American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re already dreaming of a Florida vacation, officials say there may be an easy way to get there.

On Thursday, American Airlines announced that it will begin nonstop service from Oklahoma City to Miami International Airport later this year. Officials say Miami is an American Airlines gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America.

The new Miami service will operate once a day from Will Rogers World Airport.

The service will begin Dec. 18, and customers can begin booking those flights on May 13.