Group to discuss importance of pollinators during free workshop

Posted 1:13 pm, May 9, 2019

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Spring is here, which means many Oklahomans will be spending time in their gardens.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service and several conservation partners will be hosting a free pollinator workshop and lunch later this month in Shawnee.

During the “Monarch Butterfly, Importance of Pollinators” workshop, visitors will learn about conservation efforts in Oklahoma.

The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on May 29 at Citizen Potawatomi Nation South Reunion Hall, located at 1702 Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by May 23 by calling Marie Youngblood at (405) 273-2076, ext. 3. You can also email jbreckinridget@hotmail.com or  carol.crouch@usda.gov.

