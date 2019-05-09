Hidden danger may be lurking in Oklahoma flood waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Danger in the water: with creeks and ponds out of their banks, wildlife like rattlesnakes and snapping turtles are riding the waves and causing concerns, especially while folks are cleaning up.

Heavy rain and flooding also a concern to wildlife; it disturbs their habitat.

“I had seen probably 50-60 carp all along here like they are swimming upstream,” said David Hoffhines, a driver who stopped and saved the fish.

Carp lined Coffee Creek Road near Portland Thursday morning as nearby rivers overflowed.

“A lot of rain,” said Hoffhines. “We got too much. You can see it was up to that line on the fence over there, it looks like a lake. I’ve seen a lot of water up here, but never that amount of fish. Pretty amazing.”

Also in Edmond, the high water causing snapping turtles to come out.

And in Northeast Oklahoma, a rattlesnake on top of the water.

Although the water displaces wildlife, it will be good for them in the long run.

“It provides a new place for them to lie and eat it,” said Micah Holmes, the Information Supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. “It provides water and plants to grow and it allows fish and turtles to move to new habitats.”

Holmes says as much as you may want to, don’t touch them.

“People have very well intentions and want to help and rescue animals, but in most cases, you should just leave animals alone,” said Holmes.

Further north, the Cimarron River was also hit with heavy rain from Langston to Twin Lakes.

The river is almost cresting.

Crews in Canadian County pulled out the rescue boat Thursday morning near Highway 66 and Banner Road to save the driver that was nearly submerged.

Now, many Oklahomans are still waiting for the water to go down so the clean-up can begin.

Governor Stitt declared a state of emergency for 66 counties following the flooding.

The Department of Environmental Quality is also offering free testing of private water wells that have been submerged in flood waters.