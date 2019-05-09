× Kyler Murray Signs With Cardinals

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

The contract is a four-year deal, worth $35,158,644, fully guaranteed, with a fifth year option, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

“Everything I dreamed of,” Murray said. “For me, being in Arizona and being a Cardinal, I can honestly say there is no place I’d rather be. It brings a smile to my face knowing I’ll get the opportunity of a lifetime to quarterback this team. I just have to work toward that and earn that.”

Murray’s contract comes with it a fifth-year team option for the 2023 season. His salary cap number was set at $6.39 million with a signing bonus of $23.59 million, figures that were locked in by the collective bargaining agreement.