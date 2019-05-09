Life. Church hosting family-friendly carnival this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – In an effort to kick off summer, a local church is hosting a family-friendly carnival this weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, families can head to City Center to enjoy a free carnival from Life. Church.

The event will feature free food, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables, games, music, and fun for the whole family.

“We love being part of the NW Oklahoma City community, and we’re looking forward to having fun and connecting with new families at the carnival,” said Robert Davis, Life.Church NW Oklahoma City LifeGroups/LifeMissions Pastor. “City Center provides relief and restoration to countless families and students, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with this incredible organization that’s making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

As part of the event, Life. Church will present an $8,000 grant to City Center, which is located at 5731 N.W. 41st St. in Warr Acres.