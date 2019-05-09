× Man arrested after allegedly causing a scene at Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man has been arrested on several complaints after he allegedly caused a scene at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man came to the Oklahoma State Capitol to return a phone that he “accidentally picked up” last week, the probable cause affidavit states.

After handing the phone to security officers, troopers say the man, who was later identified as 45-year-old Keith Wright, headed to the men’s restroom.

A few minutes later, investigators say they received a call about a man in the restroom “yelling and talking crazy.”

While being interviewed by security at the Capitol, Wright reportedly said that the “lighting system was being replaced with alien technology for control purposes.”

On his person, authorities say they found six handwritten notes to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the people of Oklahoma.

According to the affidavit, one note said that bomb-making materials were left at the police department, and claims that he was ‘assaulted for hours.’

Officials say they found ‘flammable items,’ cigarette lighters and foil in Wright’s backpack. He also allegedly had two small marijuana roaches in his bag, along with a business card that didn’t belong to him.

Wright was arrested on complaints of disrupting state business, petit larceny, possession of marijuana, receiving or holding a lost credit card and threatening to perform an act of violence.

Officials with the governor’s office released the following statement after Wright’s arrest:

“The governor and his team are thankful to OHP for their dedication to protect Oklahomans in the capitol and across the state. The officers’ quick response prevented a potential incident and preserved the safety of the visitors, public servants, and elected officials working to move our state forward,” said Baylee Lakey, Communications Director for the Office of Governor Kevin Stitt.