Man arrested after making threat against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma man was arrested Wednesday for planning or threatening a violent act at the State Capitol.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Keith Wright went to the capitol claiming to be returning a phone he accidentally took last week.

He made it into a restroom in the capitol before being questioned further by security.

OHP can’t comment on an ongoing investigation, but according to the Governor’s Office, threats were made against Governor Stitt.

“I heard about it, security told me about it. I think the guy had some mental challenges, so I hope he gets the help he needs,” Governor Stitt said. “I’m not worried about it, we have great protection here, and great men and women around me.”

According to the arrest report Wright had six handwritten documents addressed to the Governor and the citizens of Oklahoma.

Officers also searched his backpack and found flammable items, lighters, marijuana, and at least one knife.

He was first taken to a local hospital and treated for his “brief psychotic disorder,” then transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.

State Representative Kevin West says he’s glad Oklahoma Highways Patrol caught Wright before he made it further into the capitol.

“Those guys keep a real close eye on everything that’s coming and going, and the people that are coming and going,” West told News 4. “It definitely helps to make you feel a lot safer. When you hear they actually stopped someone that makes it even better.”

To add an extra layer of security Representative West says they were provided with the contact information of every trooper that works in the capitol.

“At the beginning of the session this year they came by and gave us a list of all of the different troopers that will be working,” West said. “What their schedules are and their contact information. So if we do have an issue in our office, or if we see something going on, we have direct access to them.”

Security did temporarily close the west entrance to the capitol while dealing with the situation.

Wright is also charged with disrupting state business, and marijuana possession.