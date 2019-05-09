× Man arrested in connection to Oklahoma City shooting that injured child

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they have arrested a man accused of shooting a child in southeast Oklahoma City earlier this week.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of S.E. 22nd St. following a reported shooting.

Investigators say two people were involved in an argument when a third person, with a child, arrived at the scene. At that point, authorities say a suspect opened fire, hitting the child.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to News 4 that Daniel Mack was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Mack was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.