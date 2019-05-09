Man convicted of attacking, robbing pastor in church parking lot

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been found guilty of a shocking crime in Carter County.

In July, court documents state that the pastor of Rexroat Baptist Church near Wilson was pulling into the parking lot of the church when he noticed two men in a truck with the hood up.

Believing the men were having car trouble, the pastor offered his help.

However, investigators say the men attacked the pastor and held him at gunpoint until he was knocked unconscious.

“The pastor there had been robbed and hit in the head twice,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KXII.

When the pastor awoke, he realized that $650 had been taken from his wallet.

On Tuesday, a jury found 41-year-old Allen Fox guilty of robbery, and a jury recommended 30 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on June 21.