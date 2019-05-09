New technology benefits KFOR and KAUT viewers (along with re-scan instructions)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Exciting news! In the interest of serving Oklahomans better, KFOR finished a massive installation of new equipment that will ensure the best signal coverage possible.

Earlier this year, KFOR brought in a sky-crane – basically a huge helicopter – to lift our new state of the art antenna 1600 feet in the air to sit high atop our tower located in north Oklahoma City. The height of the new tower is 1530 feet with 635,000 watts of power.

The old one had been there for almost 60 years! The previous *beacon* had been atop the tower acting as a “blinking eye” in the Oklahoma sky for decades, now sits in the lobby of the KFOR new state-of-the-art facility.

You may need to rescan your televisions to receive our sister-station KAUT Freedom 43 if you receive it through the over-the-air signal or antenna.

KFOR's signal was not impacted at this time by the project.

If you receive KAUT through a cable or satellite provider, you don't have to do anything.

In order to re-scan your TV, there are just a few quick steps you need to take:

Grab the remote. Push the "Input" or "Menu" button. Scroll through the options. You'll want to select either "Channel," "Setup" or "TV" based on your television set. Select "Scan" or "Auto-Scan." Hit "Start."

Here are step-by-step graphics to help in the process if you have an LG TV.

Here are step-by-step graphics to help if you have a Samsung TV.

Here are step-by-step instructions for Vizio TVs.