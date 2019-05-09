Norman Animal Welfare, Loveworks Leadership partnering for free adoption event

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Animal Welfare is partnering with a nonprofit organization for a free adoption event this weekend.

The shelter is partnering with Loveworks Leadership, a nonprofit that helps middle school students develop their passions and how they can make an impact on the community.

The free adoption event is being held May 10, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all adoption fees will be waived.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Normal Animal Welfare Center is located at 3428 Jenkins Avenue in Norman.

