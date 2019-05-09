NWS: Evidence found of EF-1 tornado from Newkirk storm

NEWKIRK, Okla. – Communities across the state are still picking up the pieces left behind by a series of severe storms earlier this week.

Weather experts have been surveying the damage to get a better idea at the strength of the storms across Oklahoma.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service surveyed damage from Tuesday night’s storm in Newkirk.

NWS officials said on Thursday, their team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado that tracked for about two miles through the southeast part of Newkirk.

A tornado also hit Tuesday night near the communities of Hobart and Rocky.

The NWS surveyed damage from that storm and says an EF-2 tornado was confirmed in that area and had a 13-mile path length with a width of up to 400 yards that lasted from approximately 11:23 p.m. to 11:51 p.m.