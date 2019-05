× ODOT: Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to I-35 is closed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers may have to find a detour home following an issue on a busy interstate.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the eastbound I-44 off-ramp to southbound I-35 is closed.

Also, officials say southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane at N.E. 63rd St. due to a hole in the bridge.

Drivers should expect delays and congestion through the rush hour on Thursday.