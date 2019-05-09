Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Officials investigating after drive-by shooting in Spencer

Posted 6:14 am, May 9, 2019, by

Officials are investigating following a drive-by shooting in Spencer. 

SPENCER, Okla. – Officials are investigating following an overnight shooting in Spencer.

Shortly before 1 a.m., authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting at a residence near NE 36th and Post Rd. Thursday.

Police say they were looking for a white Chevy Tahoe with a gold stripe and later found it. No other details were released about the vehicle.

No one was injured inside the house, but officials say those inside did return fire.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.