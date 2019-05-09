OHP: New Mexico woman killed after semi hits vehicle on I-40 in Washita County

CANUTE, Okla. – A crash involving two semis and a vehicle along I-40 in Washita County claimed the life of a New Mexico woman, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. on I-40, approximately one mile north of Canute.

According to a trooper’s report, the crash happened when a semi was traveling westbound on I-40 and a car and another semi were stopped for traffic due to lane closure and construction.

The semi struck the car, pushing it off the right side of the roadway. The semi then struck another semi as it left the roadway.

Officials say the semi driver who struck the car was taken to the hospital in “good stable condition with head injuries.”

The driver of the car, Greta Cox, 70, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger and the second semi driver were treated and released from the hospital.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to “unsafe speed for traffic conditions.”