OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after an armed robbery at a metro convenience store.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the EZ Mart near SE 44th and I-35, officials say.

According to police, a man wearing a green bandanna robbed the clerk using a machete.

Police say the man was able to get away with cash and cigarettes.

The clerk was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.