× Oklahoma City ranked one of the best places to start a business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Small businesses have seen a resurgence in recent years, especially with the revitalization of many popular shopping districts around Oklahoma City.

A new study shows that if you’re wanting to start a business, Oklahoma City is a good place to begin.

WalletHub researchers compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in 100 cities across the United States. Researchers looked at 19 metrics, ranging from five-year business survival rates to office space affordability.

After analyzing the findings, Oklahoma City came out as the second best place to start a business.

Overall, Oklahoma City had one of the cheapest cost of living rates and had high accessibility to financing.

Oklahoma City came in just behind Orlando, Florida, which snagged the top spot on the list.

The top ten list is as follows:

Orlando, Florida Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Miami, Florida Austin, Texas Tampa, Florida Charlotte, North Carolina Durham, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado.