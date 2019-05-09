× Oklahoma City Zoo offering “Date Nights” in June

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo will be offering “Date Nights” in June for couples and singles to enjoy several activity options.

Every Thursday evening in June, the entire zoo will be open to couples and singles 21 and older and those who attend can participate in beer and wine tastings, a sea lion presentation, dance lessons, karaoke, outdoor games and special keeper chats with OKC Zoo animal experts.

Attendees can eat at the Lotus Pavilion or pick something from a special outdoor grille at the Devon picnic grounds that overlook Zoo Lake.

“No other destination can top the Oklahoma City Zoo as the perfect place for a date,” said Greg Heanue, OKC Zoo chief marketing officer. “Our DATE NIGHT event series invites couples and single adults to explore more than 80 acres of animal habitats and gardens and participate in fun activities designed to spark a sense of wonder.”

Date Nights will be held June 6, June 13, June 20 and June 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zoo officials say the event on June 20 will be the zoo’s Pride Date Night, which welcomes and celebrates the LGBTQ community.

Click here for ticket prices and more information.