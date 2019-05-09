Oklahoma man convicted of murder in connection to deadly stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection to a deadly stabbing.

Around 9:40 p.m. on June 2, 2018, officers were called to a stabbing in the 700 block of N.E. 26th St.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Evan Stehle dead from stab wounds.

Days later, an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tony Lee Tarver for one count of first-degree murder.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, family members told police that Evan Stehle had told Tony Tarver to stay away from his apartment.

On June 2, the victim’s wife says Tarver knocked on the door, and Stehle told him to leave. When Tarver tried to get into the apartment, a fight ensued.

Stehle’s wife told police that she “saw Tarver on top of the victim making stabbing motions. The victim crawled back to the apartment and collapsed on the floor.”

After seeing a photograph of Tarver, the victim’s wife said that he was “the man who murdered my husband.”

The affidavit states that witnesses reported looking outside after hearing a commotion. They reported that Stehle fell to the ground and the suspect “got on top of the victim and stabbed the victim several times in the back.”

Tarver was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

According to online court records, Tarver was on probation at the time of the stabbing for a shooting with intent to kill conviction. Earlier this week, a jury found Tarver guilty of one count of first-degree murder and recommended a punishment of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Official sentencing is set for June 27 at 1:30 p.m.