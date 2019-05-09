× Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma needing nearly 2K volunteers to pack food for Summer Feeding Program

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is needing nearly 2,000 volunteers to help assemble snacks and meals for their Summer Feeding Program.

Under the program, any child 18 and under can receive meals and snacks at more than 130 locations in central and western Oklahoma. The meals are prepared and packaged in Hope’s Kitchen, the food bank’s production kitchen.

“We often say that volunteers are the lifeblood of the Regional Food Bank. No time during the year is that more evident than during the summer months as Hope’s Kitchen begins producing nearly 6,000 meals per day for the Summer Feeding Program,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Without the help of our volunteers we would not be able to provide the meals chronically hungry children so desperately need during summer break.”

Volunteers are needed from May 31 to July 26. Shifts are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and both individuals and groups are welcome.

To sign up, click here or call (405)600-3160.