Report: OSU and Tulsa to Renew Football Rivalry

The Tulsa World is reporting Oklahoma State and Tulsa will renew their in-state football rivalry.

The two teams will play an eight-game home-and-home series from 2024 to 2031.

Tulsa will host during even-numbered years and OSU in odd-numbered years.

The two teams are already scheduled to play the next three seasons, in Tulsa next season, and in Stillwater the next two years.