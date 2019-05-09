Roads across the state still closed after Tuesday’s storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says several highways across 11 Oklahoma counties are still closed due to flooding after Tuesday’s storms.
Reminder to turn around, don’t drown!
ALFALFA CO.
- SH-8 is closed near Cherokee between US-64 and SH-11.
BECKHAM CO.
- The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed due to road damage.
CHEROKEE CO.
- SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.
DELAWARE CO.
- SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.
GRANT CO.
- US-81 is closed between Pond Creek and Medford.
JOHNSTON CO.
- SH-48A is closed at the SH-48 junction in Coleman due to a damaged construction detour.
- SH-48A is closed two miles north of Milburn.
KAY CO.
- The northbound and southbound I-35 on- and off-ramps are closed at the Braman exit (mm 230).
- US-77 is closed south of Tonkawa between US-60 and SH-15.
- US-177 is closed north of Blackwell.
- SH-156 is closed near the Salt Fork River.
KIOWA CO.
- SH-19 is closed between Warren and Roosevelt.
LOVE CO.
- SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.
NOBLE CO.
- SH-15 is closed between Billings and I-35.
WOODS CO.
- US-281 north of Alva is closed between SH-11 and the Kansas state line.
Northbound I-35 is open to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line, however, northbound motorists should expect to be detoured to westbound US-166 (mm 4) in Kansas to northbound US-81 to Wichita until repairs are completed on the Kansas I-35 turnpike.