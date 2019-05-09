Roads across the state still closed after Tuesday’s storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says several highways across 11 Oklahoma counties are still closed due to flooding after Tuesday’s storms.

Reminder to turn around, don’t drown!

ALFALFA CO.

  • SH-8 is closed near Cherokee between US-64 and SH-11.

BECKHAM CO.

  • The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed due to road damage.

CHEROKEE CO.

  • SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

DELAWARE CO.

  • SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.

GRANT CO.

  • US-81 is closed between Pond Creek and Medford.

JOHNSTON CO.

  • SH-48A is closed at the SH-48 junction in Coleman due to a damaged construction detour.
  • SH-48A is closed two miles north of Milburn.

KAY CO. 

  • The northbound and southbound I-35 on- and off-ramps are closed at the Braman exit (mm 230).
  • US-77 is closed south of Tonkawa between US-60 and SH-15.
  • US-177 is closed north of Blackwell.
  • SH-156 is closed near the Salt Fork River.

KIOWA CO.

  • SH-19 is closed between Warren and Roosevelt.

LOVE CO.

  • SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

NOBLE CO.

  • SH-15 is closed between Billings and I-35.

WOODS CO.

  • US-281 north of Alva is closed between SH-11 and the Kansas state line.

Northbound I-35 is open to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line, however, northbound motorists should expect to be detoured to westbound US-166 (mm 4) in Kansas to northbound US-81 to Wichita until repairs are completed on the Kansas I-35 turnpike.

North Fork Canadian River flooding Credit: Cara Miller

