Special tricycle stolen from OKC teen in need

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family is pleading for help after a local teen’s bicycle was stolen, but it’s not just any bike - the tricycle is custom made for people with limited mobility.

“I felt violated. More so that someone stole from her than if it were from me,” said Tiffany Dalatri, Ariona’s mother.

The tricycle means freedom for 17-year-old Ariona, who is blind and struggles with day to day mobility.

“She has limited mobility and she doesn’t get out and exercise and run like you would quote on quote call a normal kid. This bike will help her with those cognitive skills,” said Jeremy Dalatri, Ariona’s father.

But now the trike is gone. It was stolen from her home in the middle of the night.

Her family said she was given the tricycle from AMBUCS a few years ago, after one of her teachers nominated her for it. To purchase one can cost up to $3,000.

“They customize them, to the child or adult. For instance, Ariona’s had straps to hold her on here, straps to hold her feet in place,” Tiffany said.

They have since installed surveillance at the home. But they still can’t believe someone would steal from their daughter.

“She loves everyone. She’s fun. She doesn’t forget, anything,” Tiffany said.

While they’d love to get the trike back, the family said they hope whoever took it, needed it more than them.

“It’s hard and it sucks because it takes it from my daughter but at the end of the day, if this was something that they needed to get by for the day and it helped them then, we’re okay with that,” Jeremy said.

The family said Oklahoma City AMBUCS has stepped in and offered to get Ariona a brand-new bike. Any money donated to the family’s GoFundMe will now be given right back to AMBUCS.