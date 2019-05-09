“State employees don’t want a pat on the back,” Push for pay raise as budget negotiations continue

OKLAHOMA CITY — As state lawmakers continue budget talks and negotiations, state employees are requesting pay raises be included in the fiscal budget.

“State employees don’t want a pat on the back. They don’t want proclamations. They don’t want pens. They don’t want parties. They want the pay raise,” said Sterling Zearley, executive director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Association.

They’re asking Senate and House lawmakers to support a $2,500 pay raise for each state employee. With roughly 34,000 workers, Zearley said the ask would cost about $92 million.

“There’s been a lot of talk to put additional money in the rainy day fund but when you’re spending 137 million dollars on turnover cost, to me…the investment would be better [spent] into your employees,” he said. “In 2019, starting this year, we had 977 state employees whose salaries were lower than the federal poverty level of a family of four. These employees were making less than $25,750 annually.”

We spoke with House majority floor leader Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City about the request.

“We believe our state employees do a great job in a difficult situation,” Rep. Echols. “The specifics, I would have to defer to Chairman Wallace as to how much there are. What I can tell you, I know in leadership, we have always had a state employee pay raise.”

The office of budget chairman Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston told us negotiations were still ongoing.