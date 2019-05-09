Stitt, Senate near deal on teacher pay raise

Posted 4:58 pm, May 9, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Republicans appear to have reached a tentative agreement on a plan to give Oklahoma teachers another $1,200 pay raise next year, resolving a major stumbling block on a budget agreement.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said Thursday he will present the governor with a plan for $200 million in new spending on public education, including $70 million for the across-the-board pay raise for teachers.

Lawmakers have about $600 million in growth revenue to appropriate this year, but the House, Senate, and governor have yet to reach a deal on how that should be spent.

Senate Republicans initially resisted another across-the-board pay raise, arguing it would be better to put the money in the school funding formula.

Lawmakers must adjourn by the end of May.

