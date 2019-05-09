Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Texas boy dies after being impaled on swimming pool’s fence

Posted 10:15 am, May 9, 2019, by and

FORT WORTH, Texas – Police in Fort Worth say no criminal charges will be filed in the death of an 11-year-old boy who was impaled as he climbed over an iron fence surrounding an apartment complex’s swimming pool.

Fort Worth police say a group of children climbed the fence to get into a locked swimming pool Monday night. According to police, the children scattered and climbed over the fence when a security guard told them to leave.

Police say one of the children, 11-year-old Jean Pierre Mwenge, lost his footing and was impaled while climbing over the 6-foot fence, which had spikes at the top.

Mwenge was in the fifth grade at Clifford Davis Elementary in Fort Worth, according to the Star-Telegram.

Fort Worth Police Officer Bradley Perez says the death is considered “an extremely unfortunate accident” and no charges are expected.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.