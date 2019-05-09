× Two arrested following bold burglary at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say they didn’t have to go too far in their search for a suspect in a recent burglary.

Officers took a man and woman to jail following a bold burglary at a metro hotel.

According to a police report, the suspect allegedly called the front desk to report a fire.

When the clerk went to investigate, one of the suspects grabbed cash from the front counter and went back upstairs to his room.

Two people were quickly arrested after the clerk checked the surveillance video.

Authorities say Jeffrey Collins was taken to jail for second-degree burglary. Tracy Penrod was arrested on a complaint of receiving stolen property.