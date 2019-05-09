United Way of Central Oklahoma to launch new program to fund innovative ideas

OKLAHOMA CITY – The United Way of Central Oklahoma is launching a new program to fund innovative ideas that will address community challenges within Central Oklahoma.

The United Way of Central Oklahoma WayFinder Grant could provide up to $250,000 in funding to local nonprofits that submit an idea to address a health and human service challenge in central Oklahoma.

Local nonprofits are asked to submit innovative ideas that address problems within United Way of Central Oklahoma’s five focus areas: strong families, successful kids, healthy citizens, independent living and community preparedness.

Finalists will be invited to pitch the idea to a panel of community leaders and the finalist with the best idea will receive one-time funding from United Way of Central Oklahoma.

“We’re taking a Shark Tank approach to tackling some of the most pressing challenges in the community,” said Debby Hampton, President and CEO of United Way of Central Oklahoma. “If you’re a nonprofit with a new idea that could make a significant difference in our community, we want to hear it and we may even be willing to fund it!”

The deadline to submit the information form for the WayFinder Grant is Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5 p.m.

For more information on the WayFinder Grant, click here or call (405) 236-8441.